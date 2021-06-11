Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CEO Mark Patrick Mader Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 20,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $1,260,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 379,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,905,439.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Mark Patrick Mader also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 18th, Mark Patrick Mader sold 20,144 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $1,093,013.44.

On Thursday, May 6th, Mark Patrick Mader sold 10,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total value of $555,900.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Mark Patrick Mader sold 20,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total value of $1,302,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Mark Patrick Mader sold 30,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total value of $1,941,900.00.

SMAR opened at $63.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of -68.07 and a beta of 1.40. Smartsheet Inc has a twelve month low of $40.21 and a twelve month high of $85.43.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 21.58% and a negative net margin of 29.83%. The company had revenue of $117.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Smartsheet during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Smartsheet during the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 40.0% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SMAR shares. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.81.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

