SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $195 million-200 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $203.77 million.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SmileDirectClub from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a sell rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.79.

Shares of NASDAQ SDC traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.41. The stock had a trading volume of 99,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,325,417. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 2.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.16. SmileDirectClub has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $16.08.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $199.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.18 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 12.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. SmileDirectClub’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that SmileDirectClub will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William H. Frist purchased 13,000 shares of SmileDirectClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.83 per share, for a total transaction of $101,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,241 shares in the company, valued at $503,007.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 66.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

