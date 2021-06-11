Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Short Interest Update

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 84.4% from the May 13th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Sonic Healthcare stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.88. The stock had a trading volume of 33,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,606. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.32. Sonic Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $18.79 and a fifty-two week high of $28.59.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SKHHY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Sonic Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sonic Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Sonic Healthcare Limited, a healthcare company, provides medical diagnostic services, and administrative services and facilities to medical practitioners. The company operates through Laboratory, Imaging, and Other segments. It offers laboratory medicine/pathology and radiology/diagnostic imaging services to clinicians, hospitals, community health services, and their patients.

