Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Shares Gap Up to $8.73

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.73, but opened at $9.01. Sorrento Therapeutics shares last traded at $8.99, with a volume of 23,701 shares trading hands.
The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 2.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.75.
Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.23). Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 496.04% and a negative return on equity of 133.68%. The company had revenue of $14.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 million. Equities analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRNE)
Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that delivers biologics directly into the lymphatic system.
