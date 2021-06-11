Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Receives $32.15 Average PT from Analysts

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.15.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SHC. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sotera Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

In related news, CEO Michael B. Jr. Petras sold 817,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $21,351,506.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 13,512,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $352,948,641.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,371,973 shares of company stock worth $375,395,935. Corporate insiders own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Warburg Pincus LLC bought a new position in Sotera Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,263,436,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sotera Health by 32.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,720,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393,639 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sotera Health by 58.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,772,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120,909 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Sotera Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,159,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in Sotera Health by 58.7% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,557,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,831,000 after acquiring an additional 945,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHC opened at $24.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 64.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. Sotera Health has a 12 month low of $21.21 and a 12 month high of $30.38.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $212.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.38 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sotera Health will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

