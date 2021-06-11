South State CORP. Buys 587 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

South State CORP. raised its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,454 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. South State CORP.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 0.3% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 68,492 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,474,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in V.F. in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in V.F. by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 26,718 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 264.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 81,373 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,503,000 after buying an additional 59,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 23,916 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $1,070,002.44. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

VFC traded up $0.95 on Friday, hitting $79.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,571,026. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $56.70 and a 12 month high of $90.79. The stock has a market cap of $31.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.85.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is presently 149.62%.

VFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on V.F. from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. V.F. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.33.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

