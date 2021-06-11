South State CORP. Has $1.77 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

South State CORP. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. South State CORP.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 834,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,436,000 after purchasing an additional 15,839 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 54.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter. Oikos Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $10,107,000. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

VTI traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $220.67. The stock had a trading volume of 13,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,211,661. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $149.85 and a fifty-two week high of $220.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $215.95.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.