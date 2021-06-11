South State CORP. Has $2.13 Million Position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

South State CORP. lifted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the quarter. South State CORP.’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,510,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period.

Shares of PFF stock opened at $38.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.64. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $34.03 and a 52 week high of $39.03.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

