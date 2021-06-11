South State CORP. Has $706,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

South State CORP. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 37.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. South State CORP.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,501,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 6,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 240.4% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 14,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 10,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $1.58 on Friday, reaching $176.16. 141,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,196,445. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.56. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $157.13 and a one year high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

