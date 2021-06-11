South State CORP. Lowers Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

South State CORP. cut its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,306 shares during the quarter. South State CORP.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in Carrier Global by 294.5% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC raised its position in Carrier Global by 5,455.6% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

CARR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays upped their price target on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Bank of America began coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.87.

NYSE:CARR traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.03. 7,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,966,371. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.14. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $47.09. The stock has a market cap of $40.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

See Also: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.