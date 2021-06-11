South State CORP. Sells 5,543 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

South State CORP. cut its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,755 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,543 shares during the quarter. South State CORP.’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $727,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Intel by 179.5% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $470,000. Finally, Coyle Financial Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 4,916 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INTC. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.82.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.01. 134,645 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,446,541. The company has a market capitalization of $230.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.23. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

