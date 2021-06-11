Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys New Stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP)

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EPP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,753,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,567,000 after purchasing an additional 231,978 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,651,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $890,000. Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $861,000. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF during the first quarter worth about $698,000. 71.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EPP stock opened at $53.16 on Friday. iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $38.43 and a 52-week high of $53.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.52.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

