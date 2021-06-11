Sowell Financial Services LLC Invests $34,000 in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSB)

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSB) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Separately, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $291,000.

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $49.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.34. iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $48.85 and a 1 year high of $51.05.

