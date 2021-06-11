Sowell Financial Services LLC Invests $35,000 in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF)

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 16.3% during the first quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. 22.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund stock opened at $9.66 on Friday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.33 and a 12-month high of $9.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.44.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0335 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

