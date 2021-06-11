SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.33 Million

SparkPoint Fuel (CURRENCY:SFUEL) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0820 or 0.00000219 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, SparkPoint Fuel has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. SparkPoint Fuel has a total market capitalization of $2.33 million and $320.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00060564 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.83 or 0.00178231 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.78 or 0.00196792 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $461.13 or 0.01229886 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,469.23 or 0.99934358 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002751 BTC.

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Profile

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint . SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi

Buying and Selling SparkPoint Fuel

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparkPoint Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparkPoint Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

