SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SpartanNash Co. is a food distributor serving military commissaries and exchanges in the United States. The company’s core businesses include distributing food to military commissaries and exchanges and independent and corporate-owned retail stores located in 44 states and the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, the Azores, Bahrain and Egypt. It operates supermarkets, primarily under the banners of Family Fare Supermarkets, No Frills, Bag ‘n Save and Econofoods. SpartanNash Co., formerly known as Spartan Stores, Inc., is headquartered in United States. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of SpartanNash in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. SpartanNash has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.17.

Shares of SpartanNash stock opened at $20.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $736.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.81. SpartanNash has a 52 week low of $15.75 and a 52 week high of $23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.02.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPTN. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the fourth quarter worth $15,339,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the first quarter worth $12,982,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 9.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,327,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,202,000 after purchasing an additional 538,073 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 40.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 564,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,087,000 after purchasing an additional 162,184 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 614.0% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 175,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 151,154 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 68,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

