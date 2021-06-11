SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) is Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp’s 4th Largest Position

Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,890,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,402,792 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust comprises 13.5% of Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $287,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 71.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 15,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500,000 shares in the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP lifted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 10,087,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,494,000 after buying an additional 611,544 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,529,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,677,000 after buying an additional 579,864 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,881,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,102,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,745,000 after buying an additional 805,300 shares during the last quarter.

GLDM stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.66. The company had a trading volume of 82,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,490,375. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52 week low of $16.68 and a 52 week high of $20.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.12.

