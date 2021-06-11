SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Harvest Volatility Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $498.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $493.92. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $310.16 and a 12-month high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.