Speed Commerce, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPDC) Short Interest Up 1,460.0% in May

Speed Commerce, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPDC) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, an increase of 1,460.0% from the May 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS SPDC remained flat at $$0.02 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03. Speed Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.07.

Get Speed Commerce alerts:

About Speed Commerce

Speed Commerce, Inc provides e-commerce and fulfillment services to retailers and manufacturers in the United States and Canada. It offers Web platform development and hosting, order management, fulfillment, logistics, and contact center services, which provide customers with transaction-based services and information management tools.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Speed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Speed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.