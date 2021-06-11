Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) PT Lowered to $125.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $170.00 to $125.00 in a report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a neutral rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SPLK. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Splunk from $220.00 to $160.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Splunk from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Splunk from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Splunk from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $184.40.

Shares of SPLK opened at $120.54 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.65. The stock has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of -21.15 and a beta of 1.24. Splunk has a 1-year low of $110.28 and a 1-year high of $225.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $502.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.85 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 42.90% and a negative net margin of 40.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Splunk will post -4.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 11,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total transaction of $1,580,394.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,826 shares in the company, valued at $35,605,485.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $49,914.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,513 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,333. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,535 shares of company stock valued at $7,835,915. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Splunk by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,467,295 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,323,356,000 after purchasing an additional 465,111 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Splunk by 39.7% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,680,450 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $769,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,130 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Splunk by 1.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,545,920 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $751,361,000 after purchasing an additional 98,098 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $514,722,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Splunk by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,396,840 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $407,199,000 after acquiring an additional 337,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

