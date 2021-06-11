Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. Buys 16,000 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,385,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the period. BorgWarner makes up approximately 2.7% of Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.99% of BorgWarner worth $110,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BWA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,227,736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $742,960,000 after buying an additional 3,727,383 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth $100,344,000. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth $76,912,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 4,934,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $190,684,000 after purchasing an additional 870,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the first quarter worth $30,294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.13.

BorgWarner stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.47. 2,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,349,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.20. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.87 and a twelve month high of $55.55. The firm has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.57.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 75.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

In other news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 9,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total transaction of $512,692.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,905,007.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Arthur Farrell sold 7,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $380,224.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,703.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,362 shares of company stock valued at $5,796,851. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

