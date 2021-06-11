Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. Sells 8,000 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 34.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $5,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MLM stock traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $352.00. 1,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,469. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $358.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.73. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.24 and a 52 week high of $383.71.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.54. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $982.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 19.76%.

Several research firms have commented on MLM. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.63.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

