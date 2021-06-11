SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) Shares Purchased by Millrace Asset Group Inc.

Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) by 78.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,939 shares during the quarter. SPX accounts for 1.7% of Millrace Asset Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Millrace Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in SPX were worth $3,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of SPX by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,022,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,749,000 after acquiring an additional 41,735 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPX by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of SPX by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,996,000 after acquiring an additional 5,919 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPX by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPX in the first quarter worth $459,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

SPXC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of SPX in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of SPX in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

Shares of NYSE SPXC traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,119. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.26. SPX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.20 and a fifty-two week high of $66.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. SPX had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The business had revenue of $397.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that SPX Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets under the Marley and Recold brands; boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets under the Berko, Qmark, Fahrenheat, Leading Edge, Patterson-Kelley, Weil-McLain, and Williamson-Thermoflo brand names; and cooling towers.

