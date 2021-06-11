SSP Group’s (SSPPF) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SSP Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, May 29th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SSP Group has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS SSPPF opened at $4.27 on Thursday. SSP Group has a 1 year low of $2.96 and a 1 year high of $5.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.39.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

