Stabilis Solutions (OTCMKTS:SLNG) Shares Up 4.7%

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLNG) shares shot up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.69 and last traded at $8.48. 13,286 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 115% from the average session volume of 6,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.10.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $143.29 million, a P/E ratio of -16.31 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.51.

Get Stabilis Solutions alerts:

Stabilis Solutions (OTCMKTS:SLNG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.66 million during the quarter. Stabilis Solutions had a negative return on equity of 12.71% and a negative net margin of 20.13%.

Stabilis Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides small-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) production, distribution, and fueling services to various end markets in North America. It operates in two segments, LNG and Power Delivery. The company supplies LNG to the industrial, midstream, and oilfield sectors; and offers fuel solutions to industrial users of propane, diesel, and other crude-based fuel products, as well as provides cryogenic equipment rental and field services.

Recommended Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Stabilis Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stabilis Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.