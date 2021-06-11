Standard Family Office LLC Cuts Stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Standard Family Office LLC cut its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 68.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,382 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 188.0% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MDU opened at $33.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.32. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.72. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.96 and a twelve month high of $35.02.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.59%.

MDU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MDU Resources Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

In other news, Director Thomas S. Everist sold 70,678 shares of MDU Resources Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total transaction of $2,400,931.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,899 shares in the company, valued at $3,427,539.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

