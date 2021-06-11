Standard Family Office LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Standard Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) by 678.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 11,645 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the first quarter worth $61,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 119,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,247,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,284,000 after acquiring an additional 128,777 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 216.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 79,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 54,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 148,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Get ASE Technology alerts:

ASE Technology stock opened at $8.73 on Friday. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $3.88 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.94.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA), flip chip chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX).

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.