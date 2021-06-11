Standard Family Office LLC Raises Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Standard Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 37.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Standard Family Office LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 12.6% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 118,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,773,000 after buying an additional 13,172 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,081,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. CICC Research initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 target price (down previously from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.57.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $213.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.81. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $204.39 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.46.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The company had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

