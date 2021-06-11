Standard Family Office LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Standard Family Office LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Standard Family Office LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. GVO Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 600.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ELAN. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays raised Elanco Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. G.Research raised Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Elanco Animal Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.79.

In related news, insider R David Hoover purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.44 per share, with a total value of $811,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 41,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,361,182.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Art A. Garcia acquired 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.88 per share, with a total value of $50,142.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,369.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $33.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.51. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12 month low of $20.55 and a 12 month high of $36.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of -27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

