State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 550 Shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Allakos were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALLK. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Allakos by 327.1% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 26,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after buying an additional 20,576 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Allakos by 8.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,887,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Allakos by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Allakos by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 510,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,624,000 after purchasing an additional 13,076 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new position in Allakos in the 1st quarter valued at $413,000. Institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Allakos in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Allakos in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLK opened at $92.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of -25.95 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.40. Allakos Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.50 and a 52 week high of $157.98.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.18). Sell-side analysts predict that Allakos Inc. will post -4.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Adam Tomasi sold 642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.26, for a total transaction of $57,946.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Alexander sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.14, for a total value of $2,422,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 229,875 shares of company stock worth $25,016,139 in the last quarter. 34.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; and a Phase II/III study for the treatment of eosinophilic esophagitis.

