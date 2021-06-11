State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,285 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BMI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Badger Meter by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,941,922 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $459,945,000 after purchasing an additional 216,646 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 924,523 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $86,960,000 after buying an additional 150,952 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Badger Meter by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 407,888 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,367,000 after acquiring an additional 5,781 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Badger Meter in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,086,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Badger Meter by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 252,218 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $23,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BMI opened at $93.34 on Friday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.53 and a 12-month high of $111.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.03 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.16.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $117.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.40 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.60%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BMI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.40.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

