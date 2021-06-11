State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $1.31 Million Holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,820 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,822,133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $468,389,000 after buying an additional 212,022 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 248.1% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,387,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $188,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414,401 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,331,437 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $139,606,000 after purchasing an additional 266,619 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 776,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,091,000 after purchasing an additional 63,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 10,149.5% during the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 666,317 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,987,000 after purchasing an additional 659,816 shares in the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

NASDAQ MMSI opened at $61.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 877.13, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.27. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.44 and a fifty-two week high of $65.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $248.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.06 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 10.74%. As a group, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Merit Medical Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.11.

In other news, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 2,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.72, for a total transaction of $124,192.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,675.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Ronald Frost sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.60, for a total transaction of $303,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,985.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,894 shares of company stock worth $3,409,472 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, fluid management, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, and hemodynamic monitoring to treat various heart conditions.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.