State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 3,320 Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,320 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 0.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 53,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, CFO Ted Morris Johnson sold 31,380 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total value of $1,001,335.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,086.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John M. Matovina sold 23,201 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $719,463.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,303 shares in the company, valued at $4,288,776.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,005 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,560. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AEL opened at $31.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.24. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a one year low of $19.06 and a one year high of $34.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $497.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.14 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 5.56%. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.89.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

