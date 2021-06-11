State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 43,120 Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 222,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 43,120 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Hecla Mining by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. One One Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the first quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 16.7% in the first quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 58.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HL. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $8.95 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet raised Hecla Mining from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.89.

HL stock opened at $9.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 309.44, a P/E/G ratio of 48.43 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.40. Hecla Mining has a 12 month low of $2.73 and a 12 month high of $9.44.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $210.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This is a boost from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

In other news, Director George R. Nethercutt, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $41,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,325.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Crumley sold 50,000 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total transaction of $467,000.00. Insiders sold 827,568 shares of company stock valued at $7,382,370 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

