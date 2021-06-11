State of Tennessee Treasury Department Decreases Stock Holdings in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) by 1.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,341 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Sykes Enterprises were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 1,987.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Sykes Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Sykes Enterprises alerts:

NASDAQ:SYKE opened at $41.42 on Friday. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a one year low of $24.75 and a one year high of $46.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.08.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $457.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SYKE shares. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Sykes Enterprises from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

In related news, VP James T. Holder sold 888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total value of $38,956.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,089 shares in the company, valued at $705,824.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lawrence Zingale sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $546,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,070,966.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,388 shares of company stock valued at $993,737 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sykes Enterprises Company Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer experience management, multichannel demand generation, and digital transformation services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

Read More: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sykes Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sykes Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.