State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $1.63 Million Position in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its stake in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,974 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,625 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPSN. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in LivePerson in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in LivePerson in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in LivePerson during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in LivePerson during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. 98.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LPSN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded LivePerson from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on LivePerson from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on LivePerson in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of LivePerson in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. LivePerson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.73.

Shares of LPSN stock opened at $58.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.50 and a beta of 1.13. LivePerson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.78 and a 12 month high of $72.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.66.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.08. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 36.51% and a negative net margin of 23.15%. The company had revenue of $107.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.40 million. On average, analysts expect that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 6,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $344,803.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin Lavan sold 15,000 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $777,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,017 shares of company stock worth $1,494,974. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

