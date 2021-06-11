State of Tennessee Treasury Department Raises Position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.06% of Badger Meter worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Badger Meter in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Badger Meter by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Badger Meter by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

BMI stock opened at $93.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.03 and a beta of 0.76. Badger Meter, Inc. has a one year low of $59.53 and a one year high of $111.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.16.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $117.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.60%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BMI. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.40.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

