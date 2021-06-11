State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 384 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Globe Life during the 1st quarter worth $2,548,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Globe Life in the first quarter worth $763,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Globe Life in the first quarter worth $336,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Globe Life by 3.2% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Globe Life by 21.5% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 51,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,023,000 after purchasing an additional 9,202 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Globe Life stock opened at $103.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.67. The company has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.14. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.47 and a 1 year high of $108.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.1975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%.

In other news, Director Charles E. Adair sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.93, for a total transaction of $534,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,699 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,904.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Kendall Carlson sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total value of $1,801,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 251,000 shares of company stock worth $26,117,740 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.80.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

