State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 9,609 Shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its stake in shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,609 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Vonage were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vonage in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vonage in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Vonage in the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Vonage in the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vonage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Summit Insights reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Vonage in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Shares of VG opened at $14.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.38. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.93 and a fifty-two week high of $15.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -112.23, a PEG ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.68.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 7.73% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $332.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Vonage’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vonage

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a business-to-business cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

