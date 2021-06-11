Stellar (XLM) Trading 17.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. Stellar has a total market cap of $7.46 billion and $754.42 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Stellar has traded down 17.5% against the dollar. One Stellar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000864 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002680 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00056914 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.76 or 0.00162770 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.27 or 0.00193617 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $426.79 or 0.01143394 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,471.50 or 1.00389163 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00008643 BTC.

Stellar Profile

Stellar (XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,130 coins and its circulating supply is 23,136,435,512 coins. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Stellar Coin Trading

