STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) PT Raised to C$2.00 at Raymond James

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on STEP Energy Services from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on STEP Energy Services from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Get STEP Energy Services alerts:

Shares of TSE STEP opened at C$1.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$112.22 million and a PE ratio of -1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.56. STEP Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$0.37 and a 12-month high of C$1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.36.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service oil and natural gas wells in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for STEP Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STEP Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.