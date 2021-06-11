Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STC. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 9,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $189,355,000 after acquiring an additional 50,211 shares during the last quarter. 90.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE STC opened at $59.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.05. Stewart Information Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.40 and a fifty-two week high of $62.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $688.59 million during the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 8.04%. Equities analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.79%.

STC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Stewart Information Services from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

