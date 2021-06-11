Stifel Nicolaus Increases Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Price Target to $40.00

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) had its target price raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 23.11% from the stock’s current price.

NCLH has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Norwegian Cruise Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

NYSE NCLH opened at $32.49 on Wednesday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52 week low of $12.56 and a 52 week high of $34.49. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.02.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.03. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 9,693.11% and a negative return on equity of 61.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.99) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 161.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,078,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,756,000 after acquiring an additional 665,948 shares in the last quarter. 53.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.