Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Price Target Raised to $45.00

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its price target raised by MKM Partners from $29.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. MKM Partners currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $54.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stitch Fix from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.30.

Shares of SFIX stock opened at $63.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.63 and a beta of 2.04. Stitch Fix has a 1-year low of $21.60 and a 1-year high of $113.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.31.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 4.97% and a negative return on equity of 21.32%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Elizabeth Spaulding sold 6,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total value of $423,004.80. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 238,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,942,677.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Darling sold 4,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $215,867.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,226 shares in the company, valued at $2,957,439.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 434,093 shares of company stock worth $21,090,607 over the last 90 days. 45.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Invictus RG bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.58% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

