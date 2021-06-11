Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Synopsys Put Options (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 4,367 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,162% compared to the average volume of 346 put options.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 7,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total value of $1,710,438.40. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $1,008,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,170,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,752 shares of company stock worth $13,022,679. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Synopsys alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $383,608,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 4,782.4% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,041,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $270,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,573 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 118.3% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 958,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $248,395,000 after purchasing an additional 519,161 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 50.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,537,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $381,024,000 after purchasing an additional 516,571 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 17.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,580,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $639,290,000 after purchasing an additional 388,612 shares during the period. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SNPS shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synopsys has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.92.

Shares of SNPS opened at $262.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.99 billion, a PE ratio of 50.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.04. Synopsys has a twelve month low of $176.15 and a twelve month high of $300.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.20 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Synopsys will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Read More: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.