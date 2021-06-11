Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Evofem Biosciences Call Options (NASDAQ:EVFM)

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 54,480 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,335% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,797 call options.

Shares of EVFM stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $1.25. The stock had a trading volume of 87,046,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,959,603. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.28. The company has a market cap of $128.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.06. Evofem Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $5.53.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Evofem Biosciences will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Evofem Biosciences news, CEO Saundra L. Pelletier acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $51,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 850,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,362.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Justin J. File acquired 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $25,235.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 440,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,599.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 84,500 shares of company stock worth $86,935. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVFM. Creative Planning bought a new position in Evofem Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Evofem Biosciences by 283.0% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 255,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 188,637 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Evofem Biosciences by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,213,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,564,000 after buying an additional 259,755 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Evofem Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Evofem Biosciences by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Evofem Biosciences from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.10.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, an antimicrobial vaginal gel for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

