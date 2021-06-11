Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on OLO (NYSE:OLO)

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 1,245 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,456% compared to the typical daily volume of 80 put options.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in OLO during the first quarter worth about $263,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in OLO during the first quarter worth about $1,578,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in OLO during the first quarter worth about $880,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in OLO during the first quarter worth about $788,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in OLO during the first quarter worth about $3,299,000. 48.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OLO alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of OLO in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of OLO in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of OLO in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of OLO in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of OLO in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of OLO opened at $41.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.30. OLO has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $44.89.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.59 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OLO will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About OLO

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.