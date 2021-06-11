Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on IAA (NYSE:IAA)

IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 29,090 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,575% compared to the typical volume of 1,737 call options.
Shares of NYSE:IAA opened at $53.53 on Friday. IAA has a 12-month low of $36.76 and a 12-month high of $66.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77.
IAA (NYSE:IAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. IAA had a return on equity of 669.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $423.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that IAA will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday.
About IAA
IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.
