Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of ProPhase Labs Call Options (NASDAQ:PRPH)

ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 7,847 call options on the company. This is an increase of 7,234% compared to the typical daily volume of 107 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProPhase Labs by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 275,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 55,500 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in ProPhase Labs by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 5,870 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in ProPhase Labs during the first quarter worth $439,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in ProPhase Labs during the first quarter worth $880,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProPhase Labs during the first quarter worth $259,000. 8.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PRPH opened at $5.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.46. The company has a market cap of $84.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.95 and a beta of -0.15. ProPhase Labs has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $16.04.

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.12). ProPhase Labs had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $15.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.23 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ProPhase Labs will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from ProPhase Labs’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRPH. TheStreet downgraded ProPhase Labs from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut ProPhase Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

ProPhase Labs Company Profile

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements in the United States. It offers a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for sexual health; Triple Edge XL, an energy booster and testosterone support product; and Super ProstaFlow+ a supplement to support prostate and urinary health under the TK Supplements brand.

