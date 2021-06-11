Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC)

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 519 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 811% compared to the typical volume of 57 put options.

Pilgrim’s Pride stock opened at $22.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 43.26, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.23. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 52 week low of $14.06 and a 52 week high of $26.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 1.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PPC. Zacks Investment Research cut Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.20.

In other Pilgrim’s Pride news, CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 2,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $71,296.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,233.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPC. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.95% of the company’s stock.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, France, Puerto Rico, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally.

